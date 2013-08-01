* Rajoy tells parliament he did not receive illegal payments
* Dismisses treasurer's claims as "imaginative" lies
* Opposition cites Rajoy text message, says he should quit
* Investors shrug off scandal, expect Rajoy to survive
By Andrés González
MADRID, Aug 1 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy apologised on Thursday for mishandling a major corruption
scandal, but denied he or his centre-right People's Party
accepted illegal payments and rejected opposition calls to step
down.
It was the first time Rajoy had admitted any error since it
emerged in January that the ruling party's former treasurer Luis
Barcenas - in jail pending trial on charges of bribery and tax
evasion - hid up to 48 million euros in Swiss bank accounts.
"I was wrong. I'm sorry but that is how it was. I was wrong
in trusting someone we now know didn't deserve it," Rajoy told
parliament at the start of a 5-1/2-hour special debate on the
funding scandal that was carried live on television.
In a defiant one-hour speech and two shorter rounds of
debate, he made no other admission of wrongdoing.
But he acknowledged the scandal has damaged Spain's image
abroad at a time when his government is wrestling with a
shrinking economy, 26 percent unemployment and a big budget gap.
Investors have shrugged off the scandal as it has not
destabilised the government and on Thursday Spain sold debt more
cheaply than two weeks ago. A European Central Bank back-stop
for ailing euro zone countries has held Spain's borrowing costs
at a reasonable level after they jumped last year and ignited
fears of an international bailout.
Barcenas, who left his post in 2009 but continued receiving
financial support from the party, told a judge he collected
millions in cash donations from construction magnates and
distributed them to senior PP figures, including Rajoy.
The Spanish leader has been criticised for maintaining
contact with Barcenas up until recently. In January the prime
minister sent the former treasurer an SMS text message that
read: "Luis. I understand. Be strong. I'll call you tomorrow."
During the debate, opposition leaders from the Socialist and
other parties repeated demands that Rajoy quit.
"Any other leader of a serious democracy in Europe would
have stepped down over the SMS messages that you found perfectly
acceptable. Can you imagine (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel
texting a tax evader to tell him to 'be strong,?" asked
Socialist leader Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba.
However, Rajoy said he would stay in office and continue
with economic measures which have included spending cuts, tax
hikes and rules to make hiring and firing less costly, policies
welcomed by investors and Spain's European partners.
For months Rajoy had avoided any detailed statement on the
Barcenas scandal. But as public pressure for accountability has
grown and opposition parties threatened to call a vote of no
confidence, Rajoy agreed to testify before lawmakers.
TAXES PAID
Rajoy said he had always declared all his income to tax
authorities and said a judicial investigation would prove that
there was no illegal financing in the party.
Barcenas, who worked 30 years for the PP, has testified that
he maintained for almost two decades a set of shadow accounts
tracking a slush fund of cash donations and payments that were
hidden from tax authorities and auditors.
Rajoy dismissed the allegations as "a surprising and
imaginative collection of lies" and said his party would be
vindicated by the official investigation.
He said party members received payments beyond their
salaries, for expenses and for seniority premiums, but said all
those items were officially registered and that it was up to
each individual to declare them in tax statements.
"The judge will determine how to proceed with each
insinuation but I can tell you now that there was no shadow
accounting and no crime was covered up," he said.
The scandal has damaged Rajoy's credibility and eroded voter
support for the PP. But with the prime minister expected to hold
on to power due to his party's strong majority in parliament,
investors have barely reacted.
"There was some market concern about a month ago that Rajoy
would be forced to resign but since then he's said he would
carry out the full term, so no one's really paying attention to
it," said Bhavisha Patel, strategist at consultancy 4Cast.
Opinion polls show politicians and political parties are
widely mistrusted and the Socialists and the PP have lost
significant ground to smaller parties which are perceived to be
more honest.