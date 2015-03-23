March 23 Two former treasurers of Spain's ruling People's Party are among six people who should face trial into allegations the conservatives ran a slush fund, the country's high court said on Monday.

Investigating magistrate Pablo Ruz had found evidence of a slush fund at the PP and proposed six people, including former party treasurers Luis Barcenas and Alvaro Lapuerta, be tried for tax evasion, the court said in a statement.

A total of 1.6 million euros of undeclared financing was used for building work at the PP's headquarters in Madrid, said the court. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)