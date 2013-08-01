MADRID Aug 1 A corruption scandal which has
undermined the authority of Spain's ruling People's Party (PP)
has hit the country's image abroad, the Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said during an appearance in Parliament on Thursday.
Rajoy was testifying about his involvement in the scandal
which centres around allegations that his party collected
millions of euros in cash donations which were then distributed
to senior PP figures, including himself.
The prime minister also said jobless figures, due to be
reported on Friday by the Labour Ministry, will show a drop of
340,000 unemployed in the month of July.