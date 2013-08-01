(Corrects to clarify in the last two paragraphs that drop in
MADRID Aug 1 A corruption scandal which has
undermined the authority of Spain's ruling People's Party (PP)
has hit the country's image abroad, the Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said during an appearance in Parliament on Thursday.
Rajoy was testifying about his involvement in the scandal
which centres on allegations that his party collected millions
of euros in cash donations which were then distributed to senior
PP figures, including himself.
The prime minister also said July's jobless figure, due to
be reported on Friday by the Labour Ministry, will show a drop
in the number of unemployed people of 340,000 in the last five
months.
A drop of registered jobless of that size since unemployment
began falling in March would imply a reduction of around 63,500
people in July from a month earlier.
