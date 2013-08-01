(Corrects to clarify in the last two paragraphs that drop in jobless was not only month of July)

MADRID Aug 1 A corruption scandal which has undermined the authority of Spain's ruling People's Party (PP) has hit the country's image abroad, the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during an appearance in Parliament on Thursday.

Rajoy was testifying about his involvement in the scandal which centres on allegations that his party collected millions of euros in cash donations which were then distributed to senior PP figures, including himself.

The prime minister also said July's jobless figure, due to be reported on Friday by the Labour Ministry, will show a drop in the number of unemployed people of 340,000 in the last five months.

A drop of registered jobless of that size since unemployment began falling in March would imply a reduction of around 63,500 people in July from a month earlier. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Paul Day; editing by Ron Askew)