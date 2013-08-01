MADRID Aug 1 Spain's Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy said on Thursday he mistakenly trusted a party official
who is now in jail on corruption charges, but he denied the
ruling People's Party illegally financed itself.
"I was mistaken in trusting the wrong person. I didn't cover
up a guilty person. He tricked me, but it was easy because I
don't jump at condemning anyone," Rajoy told members of
parliament in a speech to be followed by questions.
He was referring to Luis Barcenas, former treasurer of the
party, who has been accused of bribery, tax evasion and other
crimes.
Rajoy also said he had always declared all of his own income
to tax authorities.