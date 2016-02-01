MADRID Feb 1 Spain's High Court said on Monday
it will open a trial against former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato and
dozens of other people alleged to have misused credit cards for
personal expenses while at Spanish lender Bankia.
Rato, a former Spanish finance minister and one-time
leadership contender for the centre-right People's Party, has
denied wrongdoing in this case and in other investigations
related to Bankia.
Prosecutors had been pushing for a four-and-a-half year
prison sentence for Rato in the expenses case. He was chairman
of the bank shortly before it needed a state bailout in 2012.
The bank's stock market listing, which took place under his
watch in mid-2011, is also being investigated by the High Court,
although that case has yet to go to trial.
Bankia needed a rescue less than a year later, and many
ordinary Spaniards who had bought the shares lost money.
The court said in a statement that Miguel Blesa, Rato's
predecessor at Caja Madrid, which merged with other banks to
form Bankia in 2011, would also go on trial in the expenses
case, along with 64 other people.
The Spanish prosecutor had called for a six year prison
sentence and 9.34 million euros in damages for Blesa, who also
denies any wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Angus Berwick;
Editing by Sarah White and Alexander Smith)