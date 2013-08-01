MADRID Aug 1 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy told lawmakers on Thursday that his government would
toughen up corruption laws and rules for the allocation of
public contracts, in the wake of a corruption scandal.
Rajoy earlier said that accusations against himself and the
ruling centre-right People's Party in the affair were false.
He also said his government would carry on with an economic
reform programme and ruled out stepping down.
"Nothing related to this affair has stopped me or will stop
me from governing," Rajoy said, speaking in Parliament to
address questions about allegations the party illegally financed
itself.