(Corrects headline to show 1 billion euros, not 10 billion euros)

MADRID, July 13 Family-owned Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles said on Monday it had sold a 10 percent stake to Qatari investor Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani for 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion).

In a statement, El Corte Ingles said the purchase is a strategic one for its new investor, who will have a seat on the retailer's board. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Sarah White)