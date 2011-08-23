MADRID Aug 23 An agreement between Spain's ruling Socialists and other political parties over controlling public spending is possible, Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero said on Tuesday.

The government is going to attempt include a clause which guarantees control of public spending in Spain's constitution and hopes the main opposition Peoples Party shows its support for the clause, the prime minister said.

Zapatero was speaking at an extraordinary session of Parliament to explain additional fiscal consolidation measures approved last week.

Spain is committed to reducing its budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product in 2011 from 9.2 percent in 2010.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jonathan Gleave)