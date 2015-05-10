MADRID May 10 Europe's largest aerospace group Airbus said on Sunday that test flights of the A400M military cargo and troop carrier would proceed to schedule unless it discovered evidence that required them to stop.

An A400M aircraft due to be delivered to Turkey crashed into a field north of Seville airport in Spain on Saturday on a test flight, killing four of the six crew - the first time one of the new aircraft had crashed.

A spokesman for Airbus's Defence and Space division told Reuters the next test flight, scheduled to take place in Toulouse, France on Tuesday, would go ahead as planned. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Kevin Liffey)