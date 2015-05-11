PARIS May 11 The chief executive of Airbus Group has reaffirmed the company's commitment to the A400M military plane programme as the company mourns the death of four test crew in a crash in Spain on Saturday.

In a letter to staff seen by Reuters, Enders said testing would resume as planned on Tuesday to "demonstrate to our customers, the air forces, that we fully trust this great transport plane and are as commmitted to the programme and the further ramp-up of deliveries and capabilities as ever".

Enders asked the company's 137,0000 employees to observe a minute's silence at midday for the four Spanish employees who lost their lives, including two pilots and two test engineers.

Two others remain in hospital. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)