PARIS May 11 The chief executive of Airbus
Group has reaffirmed the company's commitment to the
A400M military plane programme as the company mourns the death
of four test crew in a crash in Spain on Saturday.
In a letter to staff seen by Reuters, Enders said testing
would resume as planned on Tuesday to "demonstrate to our
customers, the air forces, that we fully trust this great
transport plane and are as commmitted to the programme and the
further ramp-up of deliveries and capabilities as ever".
Enders asked the company's 137,0000 employees to observe a
minute's silence at midday for the four Spanish employees who
lost their lives, including two pilots and two test engineers.
Two others remain in hospital.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)