PARIS May 9 Britain's Royal Air Force has suspended operations of its Airbus A400M Atlas troop and cargo planes as it waits for more information on the cause of a crash involving a similar aircraft during testing in Spain on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The RAF has taken delivery of two of the 22 planes it has ordered.

The crashed aircraft was not earmarked for the RAF, but operations have been halted as a precaution, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)