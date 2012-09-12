MADRID, Sept 12 Spain will present new measures
to improve its businesses' access to new credit in the next few
days, the Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in Parliament on
Wednesday.
"The government will present in the next few days a new
packet of measures to stimulate the promissory note market for
businesses, especially small- and medium-sized companies,
through the creation of an alternative fixed income market," de
Guindos said.
Investor concerns over the health of the Spanish economy has
virtually shut its banks - under intense pressure to raise
capital levels - out of international debt markets, cutting off
credit flow to the country's struggling businesses.