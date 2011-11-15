* Banks likely to rein in loans to meet capital needs
* Lack of credit for businesses hampers growth
* Funding squeeze increases chances of recession
By Sonya Dowsett
Nov 15 Europe-wide demands for Spanish
banks to bolster capital levels will further restrict lending to
businesses, deepening an economic slowdown that threatens to
push Spain back into recession next year.
Banks, struggling to get funding in wholesale markets, are
having to build up reserves to protect against the worsening
euro zone debt crisis. One of the quickest ways for banks to
improve capital ratios is to shrink assets by reining in loans.
Small and medium-sized businesses are already suffering from
a lack of credit and a collapsed domestic market for their goods
following a three-year economic slump which saw Spain endure its
worst recession in more than half a century.
"It's difficult for the situation to get any worse, because
there is no banking finance available as such," said Angel
Navarro, finance director at IDPSA, a company that produces
robots used to make items like turbine blades and boat hulls.
IDPSA, whose client list includes Repsol and
L'Oreal and employs around 30 people, receives some
funding from the European Union, but has learnt to function
without bank loans.
"It is totally impossible at the moment to rely on banks for
financing," says Navarro.
HIGHER THAN AVERAGE
Spain's small and medium-sized companies have a vital role
to play in creating jobs and rekindling growth in the Spanish
economy, which stagnated in the third quarter and suffers from
the highest unemployment among industrialised nations.
These firms account for around three-quarters of employment
in Spain, more than the European Union average for companies of
this size. Their contribution to the economy is also higher than
the EU average.
"The only way to create employment and growth is through the
small to medium-sized companies," said Jaume Llopis, economist
at IESE Business School, who notes that most large Spanish
companies are overstaffed and looking to cut jobs.
"The big problem that these companies have at the moment is
the lack of credit, without credit there is no growth and no job
creation," he added.
A survey carried out by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce
showed that 88 percent of small and medium-sized companies that
asked for credit in the third quarter had difficulty getting it.
This is the highest figure since the survey began in 2009.
Spanish banks represented a quarter of the 106 billion euro
($145 billion) capital shortfall for European banks estimated by
the European Banking Authority in October. This is double the
weight of Spain's gross domestic product in the euro zone.
The five biggest Spanish banks asked to raise further
capital to protect against severe economic conditions by the EBA
said they could generate the capital internally without raising
funds in the market.
Nomura estimates the new capital requirements could mean an
additional 2 percent to 5 percent reduction in loans in the
Spanish system.
This means less investment for sectors like technology and
renewable energy which the government hopes will replace the
collapsed property and construction as engines of growth for the
Spanish economy.
"It is practically impossible to finance a project at the
moment," said Jorge Morales de Labra at renewable energy firm
Geoatlanter, which has had solar power farms in production since
2007.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
