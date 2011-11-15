* Banks likely to rein in loans to meet capital needs

* Lack of credit for businesses hampers growth

* Funding squeeze increases chances of recession

By Sonya Dowsett

Nov 15 Europe-wide demands for Spanish banks to bolster capital levels will further restrict lending to businesses, deepening an economic slowdown that threatens to push Spain back into recession next year.

Banks, struggling to get funding in wholesale markets, are having to build up reserves to protect against the worsening euro zone debt crisis. One of the quickest ways for banks to improve capital ratios is to shrink assets by reining in loans.

Small and medium-sized businesses are already suffering from a lack of credit and a collapsed domestic market for their goods following a three-year economic slump which saw Spain endure its worst recession in more than half a century.

"It's difficult for the situation to get any worse, because there is no banking finance available as such," said Angel Navarro, finance director at IDPSA, a company that produces robots used to make items like turbine blades and boat hulls.

IDPSA, whose client list includes Repsol and L'Oreal and employs around 30 people, receives some funding from the European Union, but has learnt to function without bank loans.

"It is totally impossible at the moment to rely on banks for financing," says Navarro.

HIGHER THAN AVERAGE

Spain's small and medium-sized companies have a vital role to play in creating jobs and rekindling growth in the Spanish economy, which stagnated in the third quarter and suffers from the highest unemployment among industrialised nations.

These firms account for around three-quarters of employment in Spain, more than the European Union average for companies of this size. Their contribution to the economy is also higher than the EU average.

"The only way to create employment and growth is through the small to medium-sized companies," said Jaume Llopis, economist at IESE Business School, who notes that most large Spanish companies are overstaffed and looking to cut jobs.

"The big problem that these companies have at the moment is the lack of credit, without credit there is no growth and no job creation," he added.

A survey carried out by the Spanish Chamber of Commerce showed that 88 percent of small and medium-sized companies that asked for credit in the third quarter had difficulty getting it. This is the highest figure since the survey began in 2009.

Spanish banks represented a quarter of the 106 billion euro ($145 billion) capital shortfall for European banks estimated by the European Banking Authority in October. This is double the weight of Spain's gross domestic product in the euro zone.

The five biggest Spanish banks asked to raise further capital to protect against severe economic conditions by the EBA said they could generate the capital internally without raising funds in the market.

Nomura estimates the new capital requirements could mean an additional 2 percent to 5 percent reduction in loans in the Spanish system.

This means less investment for sectors like technology and renewable energy which the government hopes will replace the collapsed property and construction as engines of growth for the Spanish economy.

"It is practically impossible to finance a project at the moment," said Jorge Morales de Labra at renewable energy firm Geoatlanter, which has had solar power farms in production since 2007. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)