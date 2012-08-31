* Tax on cultural events tickets jumps to 21 from 8 pct
* New rate to come into effect on Sept. 1
* Sector already suffering spending cutbacks
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Aug 31 Spanish art institutions, already
feeling the pinch of funding cuts, fear a steep hike in taxes on
tickets to cultural events from Saturday could push them over
the edge.
As of Sept. 1, Spain's tax rate for a range of cultural
activities will jump to 21 percent from 8 percent as part of a
wider government plan to boost revenues, cut the deficit and
avoid a full-blown European bailout.
Spain, which has produced Oscar-winning film director Pedro
Almodovar and best-selling novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, has been
crippled by a debt crisis following the abrupt collapse of a
property boom in 2008 and is in the grips of its second
recession in just a few years.
The arts industry warns that the tax hike will lead to a
sharp drop in spectators, the closure of cinemas and yet more
job losses in a country where unemployment is already running at
25 percent.
"The tax hike is a major setback for the development of
Spanish arts and seriously injures a sector with huge economic
and job potential," the Spanish Society for Authors and
Composers (SGAE) said.
It wants Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to go back to the
drawing board.
More than 4,000 business associations in the culture
industry have asked the government to grant a six-month
moratorium at Friday's cabinet meeting in a last-minute bid to
save an industry that accounts for 4 percent of gross domestic
product and 550,000 jobs.
The associations , grouped together as UAEICE, said the tax
hike would drive away 43 million spectators, cost 530 million
euros ($662 million) in lost ticket sales, 4,500 jobs and lead
to the closure of 20 percent of music, film and scenic art
companies.
And, according to a study by global accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the government will have less than
nothing to show for it, as its annual take from the arts would
actually fall by nearly 10 million euros after the tax hike.
Similar tax increases on cultural activities in the
Netherlands, Hungary and Portugal hurt tax revenues, forcing
those governments to retract, PwC said.
Opposition parties have also pleaded with the ruling
conservative People's Party to reconsider the new rule, which
moves cultural activities into a general tax rate category from
a reduced rate. But under huge EU pressure to cut costs, Rajoy
is unlikely to change tack.
The new tax will be double the 10.1 percent average rate for
the arts in the euro zone, according to newspaper El Pais.
TRIPLE WHAMMY
Rajoy's tax plan is part of his government's latest dose of
austerity measures designed to slash 65 billion euros from the
public deficit by 2014.
The sector is also labouring under a 15 percent cut in
public spending on the arts, and delayed payments from local
authorities, which are a major source of income for theatre,
dance and music tours across the country.
Local and regional governments, which spent heavily during
an era of easy credit, have now taken centre stage in Spain's
debt crisis drama.
As town halls struggle to pay bills for even basic services
such as street-cleaning and hospitals, their long tradition of
sponsoring music festivals and theatre is under threat.
Meanwhile, bands are slimming down, theatre troupes are
moving to cheaper productions and smaller casts - monologues are
much in vogue - and film productions have nearly ground to a
halt. Spanish cinemas are already seeing a fall in box office
take due to rampant digital piracy.
The SGAE, which manages copyrights for music, literature,
theatre and film, warned that Madrid's planned tax measures
would increase piracy in a country already considered one of the
world's most egregious copyright violators.
Private museums and art galleries will also be victims of
the tax hike. Public museums are exempt from the tax, but have
also been struggling to compensate for government cutbacks.
Madrid's Prado Museum, home of masterpieces by Francisco
Goya and Diego Velazquez, began opening its doors seven days a
week this year in the hope that more ticket sales will make up
for a 12.6 million euro annual drop in subsidies.
Minister of Education, Culture and Sport Jose Ignacio Wert
wants to usher in new financing models for the arts by
increasing private sponsorship but so far has not defined clear
tax incentives to encourage patrons.
Some fear that the tax could have consequences long into the
future, by impoverishing Spain's priceless cultural heritage.
"It doesn't pay in cash, but it pays in the sense that 200
hundred years later people still like Mozart and Bach. The state
is the only organisation that can have that long-term view,"
said Donald Sassoon, Professor of Comparative European History
at Queen Mary College, University of London.