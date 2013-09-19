(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that DBRS rates Spain at A(low),
not A)
By Paul Day
MADRID, Sept 19 Credit ratings agency DBRS is
odds on to keep Spain's rating on hold at its next review early
next year but the risks for the country are on the downside and
its outlook will likely remain negative, the agency's top
sovereign analyst said on Thursday.
The ECB uses the highest debt rating of four agencies in
determining the amount of collateral national banks must put
down to borrow. DBRS rates Spain at A(low), equivalent to
Standard & Poor's A-.
This is above Fitch, Standard & Poor's and Moody's ratings
on the country and a one-notch downgrade would bring an
automatic penalty from the central bank, meaning Spain's lenders
would get 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) less in funds for
every 100 billion of government bonds offered up as guarantee.
"Everything is on the table. I would say the most probable
outcome during the coming revue in December, which will then be
published in February or March, would be a continuation of the
rating and the negative trend (outlook)," said DBRS official
Fergus McCormick told reporters.
"Our concerns which could change this are medium term and,
barring shocks, the indicators we expect in the coming months
won't change our position."
Spanish banks borrowed some 249.3 billion euros from the ECB
in August, down from a high of over 411 billion euros in August
2012.
Spain economic output shrank less rapidly than expected in
the second quarter, prompting the government to call the end of
a two-year recession in the second half of the year.
Poor domestic demand, however, remains a heavy drag on
growth.
"Spain is still mired in a very deep recession," McCormick
said. "I still think there's room for growth. When will it
return to growth? It's unclear. At what rate? Very, very
unclear."
Since a decade-long property bubble burst in Spain in 2008,
the economy has stagnated and public debt as a percentage of
gross domestic product has almost tripled on multi-billion euro
bank bailouts and rising social security costs.
The government expects public debt, which currently stands
at over 90 percent, to stabilise within three years and any
setbacks in economic recovery that lead to a deviation from this
would threaten DBRS' rating, McCormick said.
"The first repercussion (of a return of the economic crisis)
is a delay in the stabilisation of debt-to-GDP. That's a major
concern for us and it's why the negative trend (outlook) is
still on and I suspect it will be on for a long time," he said.
($1 = 0.7492 euros)
