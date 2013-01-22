MADRID Jan 22 Spain attracted unprecedented demand on Tuesday for its debt, the country's economy minister said in Brussels.

"We have never in the history of the Spanish Treasury seen either an auction nor a syndicated bond with such a volume of demand," Luis de Guindos said.

Earlier Spain sold 2.8 billion euros of short-term debt and closed books at 1045 GMT on a 10-year syndicated loan with demand at more than 24 billion euros ($31.96 billion)on the latter.