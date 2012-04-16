MADRID, April 16 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it will issue between 3.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros ($4.6 billion-$7.2 billion) in bills and bonds this week.

The Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros in 12- and 18-month Treasury bills on Tuesday and between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros in bonds maturing Oct. 31, 2014 and Jan. 31, 2022 on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Julien Toyer)