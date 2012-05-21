MADRID May 21 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro on Monday said that any mechanism from the central government to back the regions' debt issuances should not affect Spain's credit ratings.

"We need to introduce a mechanism that forces the regions to take responsibility for their finances and that does not hurt the sovereign's credit rating or that of the region," Montoro told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Madrid. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Fiona Ortiz)