UPDATE 1-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
MADRID May 21 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro on Monday said that any mechanism from the central government to back the regions' debt issuances should not affect Spain's credit ratings.
"We need to introduce a mechanism that forces the regions to take responsibility for their finances and that does not hurt the sovereign's credit rating or that of the region," Montoro told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Madrid. (Reporting by Nigel Davies, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Fiona Ortiz)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 New York City is threatened by an "affordability crisis" because rising housing prices have significantly outpaced wage growth, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's consumer inflation rate quickened to 2.5 percent in January from a year earlier, the highest since May 2014 and beating market expectations.