MADRID, June 14 Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday the government would take further measures in coming days and weeks to help bring down a debt risk premium that is seen as unsustainable.

On Thursday the spread between Spain's ten-year bond and benchmark German bunds hit a new euro-era record high of over 550 basis points.

"It is not a situation that can be maintained over time...and I am convinced that we will continue to take more measures in the coming days and weeks to help bring it down," he told reporters in the corridors of parliament. (Reporting by Feliciano Tisera; writing by Nigel Davies; editing by Paul Day)