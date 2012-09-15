MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's borrowing costs still
don't reflect the country's economic and fiscal adjustment,
despite their recent easing, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
said on Saturday.
"What is an adequate level? We believe that with the effort
that Spain is making in terms of the commitment to fiscal
adjustment and the commitment to economic reforms, the risk
premium should be below (current levels)," de Guindos said at a
news conference following an informal meeting of European Union
finance ministers in Nicosia.
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish debt rather
than German benchmark paper fell sharply, especially on the
shorter-term maturities, after the European Central Bank
unveiled earlier this month a plan to buy bonds of distressed
countries.
The spread on the Spanish 10-year paper was 412 basis points
at the close on Friday compared to record highs at more than 650
bps in July.