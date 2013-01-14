BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MADRID Jan 14 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to issue up to 10 billion euros ($13.35 billion) in debt this week.
Spain said it would issue between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros of 12 and 18 month Treasury bills on Tuesday and between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of bonds due 2015, 2018 and 2041 on Thursday.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.