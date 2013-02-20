CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
MADRID Feb 20 Spain aims to raise around $2 billion from a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday depending on the total book size, a government source told Reuters.
At 1200 GMT, the 5-year bond had already booked orders of over that amount, mostly from European and Middle Eastern accounts, and books would remain open until after U.S. investors had had a chance to participate, the source said.
"If this performs well, investors are satisfied, if we are satisfied with investors' appetite, then it will make sense to be a regular issuer again in the U.S. market," the source said.
WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
NEW YORK, March 6 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.