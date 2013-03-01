MADRID, March 1 The Spanish Treasury on Friday said foreign investors had increased their holdings of Spain's bonds by 5.15 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in January as the country raced to issue long-term paper amid improved market conditions.

Foreign investors now hold 36.77 percent of the Spain's medium and long-term debt, up from 36.13 percent in December but still far from holdings of more than 50 percent in 2010 and 2011 before the country became a focal point in the euro zone debt crisis.