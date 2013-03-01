UPDATE 3-Sturgeon says Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn of 2018'
* New poll says support for independence rises, now in the balance
MADRID, March 1 The Spanish Treasury on Friday said foreign investors had increased their holdings of Spain's bonds by 5.15 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in January as the country raced to issue long-term paper amid improved market conditions.
Foreign investors now hold 36.77 percent of the Spain's medium and long-term debt, up from 36.13 percent in December but still far from holdings of more than 50 percent in 2010 and 2011 before the country became a focal point in the euro zone debt crisis.
* New poll says support for independence rises, now in the balance
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* White Gold Corp. Announces c$10 million private placement of flow-through common shares