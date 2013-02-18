MADRID Feb 18 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it planned to issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in debt this week.

It is aiming to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills at an auction on Tuesday.

On Thursday, it is planning to raise between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in a bond auction, by selling bonds due March 31 2015, October 31 2019 and January 31 2023.