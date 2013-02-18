BRIEF-Avantium prices IPO at 11 Euros per share
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
MADRID Feb 18 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it planned to issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in debt this week.
It is aiming to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills at an auction on Tuesday.
On Thursday, it is planning to raise between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in a bond auction, by selling bonds due March 31 2015, October 31 2019 and January 31 2023.
* announces the price per offer share of 11 Euros in relation to, its planned initial public offering
BEIJING, March 6 China will take further steps to support private investment, an official from the state planner said on Monday, as the country looks to maintain strong economic growth while undergoing structural reforms.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.