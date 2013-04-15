MADRID, April 15 Spain plans to issue between 7.5 billion to 9.5 billion euros($9.82 billion-$12.44 billion) euros through two debt auctions this week, the Treasury said on Monday.

Spain will auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in 6- and 12-month Treasury bills on Tuesday and between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros at a triple bond sale on Thursday.

The bonds on sale on Thursday include paper due July 30, 2016, Jan. 31, 2018 and Jan. 31. 2023.