MADRID, Sept 13 Spain's debt rose to 92.2 percent of gross domestic product between April and June, above the government's year-end target of 91.4 percent of GDP, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

Spanish debt is seen rising for at least another three years and could top 100 percent of GDP, its highest level in more than a century, as the country struggles to reduce one of the highest budget gaps in the euro zone and revive the economy.