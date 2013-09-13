DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID, Sept 13 Spain's debt rose to 92.2 percent of gross domestic product between April and June, above the government's year-end target of 91.4 percent of GDP, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.
Spanish debt is seen rising for at least another three years and could top 100 percent of GDP, its highest level in more than a century, as the country struggles to reduce one of the highest budget gaps in the euro zone and revive the economy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations