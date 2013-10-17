MADRID Oct 17 Spain said on Thursday its public debt would peak at more than 101 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2015 and 2016, when it is expected to stabilise and start decreasing.

The Spanish government said in documents sent this week to the European Union executive to comply with new EU rules on budget control that the debt-to-GDP ratio would be 101.13 percent in 2015 and 101.09 percent in 2016.