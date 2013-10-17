CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
MADRID Oct 17 Spain said on Thursday its public debt would peak at more than 101 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2015 and 2016, when it is expected to stabilise and start decreasing.
The Spanish government said in documents sent this week to the European Union executive to comply with new EU rules on budget control that the debt-to-GDP ratio would be 101.13 percent in 2015 and 101.09 percent in 2016.
March 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's speech, while bank stocks rose on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.
March 1 The cost for banks to borrow funds in U.S. dollars surged by the most since December 2015 on Wednesday, a day after a series of Federal Reserve officials jolted short-term interest rate markets with talk of a near-term rate rise.