MADRID Dec 11 Spanish debt as a percentage of economic output stood at 99.3 percent in the third quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Friday, above the government's forecast of 98.7 percent by year end.

Spanish public debt was 1.06 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) at the end of the third quarter, up from 1.05 trillion a quarter earlier and compared to just 383.8 billion euros in 2007 before the onset of the economic slump.

The government has set its debt-to-GDP targets at 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018.

