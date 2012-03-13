* Government taking its time with energy reform plan
* Reform will not include haircut for utilities - minister
* Does not rule out hiking electricity prices
(Adds quotes, background)
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, March 13 Spain will not force
electricity companies' to accept a reduction in some 24 billion
euros ($32 billion) of government-backed debt when it introduces
a reform of the country's power structure, the industry minister
said.
The centre-right government, elected in November, has
pledged to eliminate the so-called tariff deficit in Spain's
energy sector run up after more than a decade of utilities being
forced to sell power at regulated rates which are below nominal
costs.
Some consumer groups and analysts have proposed that
utilities write off some of the tariff-related debt, an idea the
new minister shot down on Tuesday.
"We haven't at all considered applying a haircut," Jose
Manuel Soria said at an event organised by right-leaning media
organisation Intereconomia on Tuesday.
The minister said the burden of the reform would be
distributed between consumers and corporations, but said he
could not rule out raising electricity prices.
Spain's energy regulator, the National Energy Commission
(CNE), and the power utilities have urged the government to take
action on the deficit, which is expected to grow by 4-5 billion
euros this year if no new measures are taken.
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
($1 = 0.7610 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski. Writing by Sarah Morris. Editing
by Jane Merriman)