By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, March 13 Spain will not force electricity companies' to accept a reduction in some 24 billion euros ($32 billion) of government-backed debt when it introduces a reform of the country's power structure, the industry minister said.

The centre-right government, elected in November, has pledged to eliminate the so-called tariff deficit in Spain's energy sector run up after more than a decade of utilities being forced to sell power at regulated rates which are below nominal costs.

Some consumer groups and analysts have proposed that utilities write off some of the tariff-related debt, an idea the new minister shot down on Tuesday.

"We haven't at all considered applying a haircut," Jose Manuel Soria said at an event organised by right-leaning media organisation Intereconomia on Tuesday.

The minister said the burden of the reform would be distributed between consumers and corporations, but said he could not rule out raising electricity prices.

Spain's energy regulator, the National Energy Commission (CNE), and the power utilities have urged the government to take action on the deficit, which is expected to grow by 4-5 billion euros this year if no new measures are taken.

