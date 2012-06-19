MADRID, June 19 Spain's Treasury paid the highest average yield s ince the birth of the euro to issue 12-month bills on Tuesday in a key test of investor appetite for debt from a country many believe will soon be forced to apply for international aid.

Madrid issued 3 billion euros ($3.77 billion) of 12- and 18-month bills, at the top end of its target. The yield f or the longer-dated paper was the highest since November when el ection uncertainty in Spain and global market jitters pushed yields on the same bill to 14-year highs.

The Treasury sold 2.4 billion euros of the 12-month T-bill at an average yield of 5.074 percent, c ompared with 2.985 p ercent at the last auction for debt of this maturity in May.

The paper was 2.2 times subscribed compared to 1.8 last month.

Spain sold 639 million euros of 18-month paper at an average yield of 5.107 percent after 3.302 percent last month, with bid-to-cover ratio at 4.4, up from 3.2 in May.

Spain faces a harsher test of investor appetite on Thursday when it auctions up to 2 billion euros maturing in April 30, 2014, July 30, 2015 and July 30, 2017.($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)