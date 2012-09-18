European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
MADRID, Sept 18 Spain's short-term debt yields remained high at auction on Tuesday on continuing uncertainty over when, or if, Spain will apply for aid and trigger an European Central Bank bond-buying programme.
Although the Treasury sold 4.6 billion euros ($6 billion) of 12- and 18-month T-bills, beating its target of between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros, and yields were slightly lower than a month earlier, the demand was mixed.
Average yields fell to 2.835 percent on the 12-month bill from 3.070 percent in August, with 3.6 billion euros of the paper sold. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2 after 1.9 last month.
Spain sold 1 billion euros of the 18-month bill, which was 3.6 times subscribed compared to 4 times in August, at an average yield of 3.072 percent. The same paper sold at a yield of 3.335 percent a month earlier.
LONDON, Feb 21 Politics have rarely been more fraught on either side of the Atlantic in the post-war era, and yet European stocks are marching steadily higher - casting doubt on the old adage that markets don't like uncertainty.