* Spain raises 4.6 billion euros from three bonds
* Corruption scandal, weak economy hit investor confidence
* Yields on 2015 bond up 34.7 basis points from January sale
By Paul Day
MADRID, Feb 7 Spain's funding costs climbed at a
bond auction on Thursday after a corruption scandal touching
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's party and concerns over the
country's weak economy tempered investor enthusiasm.
The costs remained far from crisis levels, however, and
demand was solid.
The Treasury paid almost half a percentage point more for
its shorter-dated debt at a triple bond sale from just four
weeks ago. But at around 2.8 percent, two-year yields were a
shadow of last summer's euro-era highs above 7 percent.
The auction also means Spain had sold 19 percent of its
full-year medium- and long-term funding target, the economy
ministry said.
"The result of today's auction reflects the recent shift in
sentiment towards Spain - a marked increase in yields after
months of declines," said Nicholas Spiro, managing director of
Spiro Sovereign Strategy in London.
But he said that Spain should be pleased by the results
given the current economic and political problems.
Yields have jumped back up to mid-December levels in Spain
and elsewhere in Europe, as an economic downturn spreads around
the entire euro zone and recovery outside the region is boosting
demand for high-yielding assets.
France's long-term bond yields also rose in their latest
debt sale on Thursday, for example.
But Spain is also being scrutinised by investors for
potential political instability because of a widening corruption
scandal involving officials of Rajoy's People's Party.
A former party treasurer, Luis Barcenas, has described as
fakes handwritten ledgers published last week by El Pais
newspaper, which accused the party of channelling payments
through secret accounts from managers of building companies to
its leaders, including Rajoy.
Rajoy has also denied any wrongdoing. Barcenas appeared on
Wednesday for questioning by prosecutors who are looking into
reports.
ECONOMIC CONCERNS
A pledge by European Central Bank to buy debt of struggling
euro zone states has helped create a firewall against a sell off
of Spanish paper, but with the economy in a deep recession and
growing concerns over its finances, it may sees debt costs rise
again.
The country has been at the centre of the euro zone debt
crisis as it fights to deflate one of the highest budget
deficits in the bloc through wide-reaching austerity measures,
which many claim could make economic recovery harder.
The government is expected to announce a public deficit of
around 7 percent of gross domestic product in 2012 in the next
few weeks, down from over 9 percent a year earlier.
However, many fear such a sharp reduction implies
unprecedented budget cutting efforts that will be near
impossible to continue.
Spain's budget plan faces strong headwinds from rising costs
of 26 percent unemployment, an aging population and high debt
funding bills.
On Thursday, Spain sold 1.948 billion euros in a 2015 bond,
with the yield rising to 2.823 percent, up from 2.476 percent at
the last sale of that paper, in January. Yields also rose on a
2018 bond and a 2029 bond that were sold at the auction.
In all, it sold 4.6 billion euros worth of the three bonds,
slightly higher than the top end of its target range. Demand was
strong, continuing the trend from January when Spain saw yields
on shorter-term paper falling to 10-month lows.
Spain's Treasury will stage a roadshow next week, arranged
by Citi and Deutsche Bank, for institutional investors in the
United States, a source at the economy ministry said.
Non-resident participation in Spanish debt sales fell
steadily through 2012, though rose to around 60 percent at a
syndicated issue Jan. 22 as foreign investors return to the
country's bonds.