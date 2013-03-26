MADRID, March 26 Foreign holdings of Spanish sovereign bonds rose for the fourth straight month in February, their high yields luring investors despite political uncertainty in fellow euro zone states Italy and Cyprus.

Spanish banks meanwhile cut their overall holding of domestic instruments with a more benign international debt market allowing a tentative return to wholesale borrowing rather than reliance on sovereign debt for European Central Bank funds.

Non-residents held 38 percent of Spanish sovereign bonds, or 206.9 billion euros ($266.5 billion), in February according to Bank of Spain data posted on the Treasury website on Tuesday, up from 36.8 percent a month earlier.

Lenders reduced their holdings to 31.6 percent, or 171.8 billion euros, from 34.3 percent in January.

Investors outside Spain, who used to hold around 50 percent of the country's debt, began dumping Spanish bonds in January 2012 as concerns over the future of the euro zone and the state of the Spanish economy prompted debt markets to search for safe investments away from the bloc's periphery.

The ECB's pledge last summer to do whatever was needed to protect the monetary union helped backstop debt from troubled euro zone economies and, attracted by yields of almost 5 percent on 10-year paper, investors started to return to Spain.

Non-residents have increased their holdings of Spanish bonds by around 37 billion euros since August, showing solid demand for the Treasury's bi-monthly debt auctions and for a syndicated 10-year benchmark bond in January.

Spain has forged ahead with its 2013 debt programme and has covered 34.3 percent of its debt issuance target for this year at rates not seen since before the debt crisis began in 2010.

But with Spain saddled with chronically high unemployment and caught in a deep recession that looks likely to continue well into 2013, that trend may not last.

The Bank of Spain said it saw the recession deepening this year with an economic contraction of 1.5 percent after a 1.4 percent drop in output in 2012.[ID: nL5N0CI1C0] ($1 = 0.7763 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer and Stephen Nisbet)