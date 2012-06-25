* Spain to sell up to 3 bln euros in short-term debt
By Paul Day and Nigel Davies
MADRID, June 26 Struggling debtor Spain is
likely to pay its highest short-term borrowing rates in over six
months on Tuesday as investors demand high premiums, sceptical
about euro zone leaders' readiness to act decisively to tackle
the bloc's problems.
Spain formally requested European aid worth as much as 100
billion euros for its troubled banks on Monday, but that failed
to assuage doubts about how the country can repair its finances
as it sinks into what many fear will be a deep and prolonged
recession.
The Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros ($2.5 billion-$3.8 billion) of 3- and 6-month T-bills on
Tuesday. While demand, mostly from domestic banks which have
been cut off from international markets, is expected to be
solid, Madrid will probably be forced to pay dearly.
Rates on the bills on the secondary market stood at around
1.8 percent for the shorter-dated paper and around 2.7 percent
for the longer maturity on Monday, almost double those at the
last primary auction in May and levels not seen since November.
Italy sells zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds later in
the day and before European leaders meet on Thursday and Friday
for their latest attempt to address their 2-1/2 year old debt
crisis.
"We are not anticipating anything from the summit that will
clear up market doubts. We might get some clarity on attempts to
increase European rescue funds, and Spain's bank rescue package,
but the risk is that it disappoints," said Orlando Green,
strategist at Credit Agricole.
He expects domestic banks to take up enough of the paper.
But struggling banks who have loaded up on what was once
deemed 'risk free' sovereign debt have become part of a vicious
cycle that EU leaders are expected to discuss when they meet in
Brussels.
SOVEREIGN-BANKS LINK
The auction follows a downgrade of long-term debt and
deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings by
Moody's Investors Service on Monday.
Among the downgrades was a cut to Banco Santander's
long-term rating to Baa2 from A3. But the rating is under review
for further downgrade, meaning more cuts could be forthcoming to
the euro zone's largest banks.
The Spanish government was forced to pay euro-era high rates
on one- and five-year debt last week on expectations Madrid
could be forced to seek a full-scale sovereign bailout following
a first package targeted only at its banks.
Last week's auction meant Spain has now sold just over 61
percent of its planned medium- to long-term debt issuance after
it took advantage of two bursts of cheap funding from European
Central Bank auctions in December and February that encouraged
banks to buy sovereign debt.
Since then the country's financing costs have touched euro
era record highs. Late on Monday a major risk measure, the
difference between its 10-year bond yield and that of Germany,
was 507 basis points, down from over 580 hit last week.
Domestic banks continue to provide the last line of support
for the Treasury, with international investors unwilling to tap
into Spanish debt even with a short maturity date.
Data on Monday showed the ECB failed to restart its
government bond purchase programme to help debt issued by
countries in the euro zone's weaker economies despite pressure
from the Spanish government for the central bank to help.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
