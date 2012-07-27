* Spanish banks raise exposure
* Trading volumes, average debt maturity slide
By Kirsten Donovan and Paul Day
LONDON/MADRID, July 27 Non-resident investors
cut their exposure to Spanish debt further in June, according to
Bank of Spain data on Friday, spooked by concerns the country
may need a full-scale bailout.
A similar pattern has affected holdings of Italian bonds
this year as the euro zone debt crisis threatens to engulf the
region's third and fourth largest economies while its rescue
fund does not have enough cash to support both.
Spanish trading volumes dwindled and low demand pushed
sovereign average borrowing costs higher, the data showed.
The country's banks increased the relative volume of
domestic sovereign debt on their books to 30.9 percent of the
total in June from 28.2 percent in May, while non-residents cut
their holdings to 35.2 percent from 37 percent.
Overseas investors have been cutting their exposure to
Spanish debt since the end of last year, when they held just
over 50 percent and Spain's banks 16.9 percent.
Spanish benchmark yields have risen to euro-era highs over
the past week, fuelling concerns Madrid might soon lose the
ability to finance itself and keeping non-Spanish investors out
of the market.
Daily average trading volumes in government bonds, excluding
repo transactions, fell to 13.7 billion euros ($16.9 billion) in
June from 15.9 billion euros in May, Bank of Spain data showed.
Volumes have been steadily declining since mid-2011.
But market volatility coupled with buying by domestic banks
flush with European Central Bank liquidity means that volumes
are still well above levels recorded before the financial
crisis.
"When markets were stable, we never used to do much in
Spain, or any other of the periphery countries," a trader said.
"There wasn't much churning going on, you bought what you
bought and you held on to it and that was that. Now we're seeing
all this volatility and the forced flows."
Traders have spoken of further falls in trading volumes in
recent weeks as fears have grown that Spain will need a full
bailout. ECB data released on Thursday showed domestic banks
stopped adding to their holding of sovereign bonds in June.
A bid/offer spread - the difference between what investors
are willing to pay and what they are willing to sell for - for
10-year bonds of almost 100 cents reflects the dwindling
liquidity in the market.
As Spain faces a shrinking investor base and rising bond
yields, it has concentrated its fund raising at the short-end of
the curve.
Over 70 percent of bonds sold this year have had a maturity
of five years or less, according to Reuters data, whereas last
year such paper accounted for around 50 percent.
That pushed the average maturity of the country's debt to
6.29 years in June, down from 6.5 years at the end of 2011.
Meanwhile Spain's cost of funding is inching higher, with
the average interest rate paid 4.11 percent in June, compared
with 4.07 percent in May - still below the 6.34 percent the
country was paying at the end of 1998 as it adopted the euro.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
