* Treasury sees high demand for syndicated bond
* Short-term debt costs hit three-year lows at bill sale
* Repsol, Telefonica, Iberia owner join in rally
By Paul Day and John Geddie
MADRID/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Spain's government and
some of its top firms took advantage of falling borrowing costs
to gear up their debt programmes, tapping into rising interest
among investors for bonds from weaker euro zone economies.
The Spanish Treasury saw huge demand on Tuesday for a new
10-year bond being sold via syndication, and issued over 4
billion euros ($5.2 billion) of short-term debt at its lowest
yields since early 2010.
Top-tier firms Telefonica, Repsol and
International Airlines Group - the
London-listed owner of Spanish flag carrier Iberia - shifted
more than 2 billion euros of paper on Monday and Tuesday at
lower rates than paid by the government.
The search for higher returns at a time of ultra-loose
monetary conditions has persuaded investors to ignore Spain's
dire economic outlook, confident that a European Central Bank
pledge to protect the euro will continue to draw a line under
possible sovereign losses.
Ben Levett, a strategist at London-based consultancy 4Cast,
said he expected Spain's funding costs to remain low.
"There is still potential for a degree of indigestion and an
element of profit taking and a correction, but for a bigger
picture, it still would be just a corrective phase," he said.
The Treasury's second 10-year syndicated bond this year saw
demand of over 20 billion euros, at a yield around 4.4 percent,
Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service IFR reported.
It had placed the earlier syndicated bond, issued in January, at
a reoffer yield that was one percentage point higher.
Spain could sell as much as 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion)
of the new bond, a source at the economy ministry said.
Spain's funding costs on 6-month and 12-month debt earlier
fell to their lowest since early 2010 as it sold 4.04 billion
euros ($5.24 billion) - just above its target of between 3
billion and 4 billion euros.
The economy ministry source said the government was in no
hurry to issue a 15-year bond, as had been expected by markets,
and had been cautious when deciding when to issue the new 10
year after yields dropped to rates it saw as unrealistic.
"We've waited for a stable market environment for the
10-year which even traded below the 4 percent level ... we felt
that it was better to give it time to stabilise to more
realistic levels," the source said.
CORPORATE RALLY
Spain's largest companies were largely shut out of
international markets through much of 2012.
But they are now finding they can place bonds at sharply
better rates than the sovereign, benefiting in part from
exposure to foreign, and faster-growing, markets.
On Monday, Repsol placed 1.2 billion euros of a bond due May
28, 2020 at a yield of 2.625 percent, around a percentage point
below the current yield in the secondary markets of a sovereign
bond of the same maturity.
The oil company's issuance was its biggest ever bond sale,
and fetched the lowest coupon any Spanish firm has paid on a
7-year bond since the country joined the euro, Repsol said.
Telefonica marketed 750 million euros of a six-year bond,
also a significantly lower yields than the sovereign debt, IFR
said, while IAG raised 390 million euros through a convertible
bond issue.
"It's been a Spain theme which we've seen in the last couple
of months. I think we're in a new era of low yields for longer,"
Ioannis Sokos, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
"Despite negative news, including Italy's elections and
(the) Cyprus (bailout), the boom is holding on.. What makes this
feasible is the removal of any tail risk."