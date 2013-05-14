* Treasury sees high demand for syndicated bond
* Short-term debt costs hit three-year lows at bill sale
* Repsol, Telefonica, Iberia owner join in rally
By Paul Day and John Geddie
MADRID/LONDON, May 14 (Reuters/IFR) - Spain's government and
some of its top firms tapped into rising interest among domestic
and foreign investors for bonds from weaker euro zone economies
on Tuesday, issuing bumper levels of debt at sharply lower
rates.
The Spanish Treasury saw huge demand for a new 10-year bond
being sold via syndication, selling 7 billion euros ($9.1
billion), and issuing over 4 billion euros of short-term debt at
its lowest yields since early 2010.
Top-tier firms Telefonica, Repsol and
International Airlines Group - the
London-listed owner of Spanish flag carrier Iberia - shifted
more than 2 billion euros of paper on Monday and Tuesday.
The corporates paid lower rates than the government but
could be reaching saturation point after a glut of issuance so
far this year to build a cushion against potential future
shocks, bankers said.
The search for higher returns at a time of ultra-loose
monetary conditions has persuaded investors to ignore Spain's
dire economic outlook, confident that a European Central Bank
pledge to protect the euro will continue to draw a line under
possible sovereign losses.
"The demand (for the sovereign syndicate) has come from
around the world and was super diversified. The government's
debt issuing schedule is going better than planned," said Jorge
Alcover, managing director at Goldman Sachs, a joint lead bank
on the deal.
A similar breakdown of investors bought the bond as this
year's other 10-year syndicate benchmark bond in January with
around 60 percent of buyers from outside of Spain, an economy
ministry source said.
The bond saw demand of over 21 billion euros, at a re-offer
yield of 4.452 percent, Reuters news and market analysis service
IFR reported. It had placed the earlier 10-year syndicated bond
at a re-offer yield that was one percentage point higher.
Spain's funding costs on 6-month and 12-month debt earlier
fell to their lowest since early 2010 as it sold 4.04 billion
euros ($5.24 billion) - just above its target of between 3
billion and 4 billion euros.
The economy ministry source said the government was in no
hurry to issue a 15-year bond, as had been expected by markets,
and had been cautious when deciding when to issue the new 10
year after yields dropped to rates it saw as unrealistic.
"We've waited for a stable market environment for the
10-year which even traded below the 4 percent level ... we felt
that it was better to give it time to stabilise to more
realistic levels," the source said.
CORPORATE RALLY
Given high corporate debt levels in Spain, companies are
using renewed interest in Spanish paper to extend maturities and
replace bank financing rather than using the funds for
investment and growth, bankers said.
Spanish companies were largely shut out of international
markets through much of 2012 and ratings agencies are keen for
companies to issue bonds in order to build a reserve of
liquidity in case investors turn their backs on Spain once more.
Blue-chip Spanish companies have issued almost 9 billion
euros of debt already this year, some 10 percent of total
investment grade corporate supply in euros, according to IFR.
On Monday, Repsol placed 1.2 billion euros of a bond due May
28, 2020 at a yield of 2.625 percent, around a percentage point
below the current yield in the secondary markets of a sovereign
bond of the same maturity.
The oil company's issuance was its biggest ever bond sale,
and fetched the lowest coupon any Spanish firm has paid on a
7-year bond since the country joined the euro, Repsol said.
Telefonica marketed 750 million euros of a six-year bond,
also a significantly lower yields than the sovereign debt, IFR
said, while IAG raised 390 million euros through a convertible
bond issue.
"It's been a Spain theme which we've seen in the last couple
of months. I think we're in a new era of low yields for longer,"
Ioannis Sokos, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.
"Despite negative news, including Italy's elections and
(the) Cyprus (bailout), the boom is holding on.. What makes this
feasible is the removal of any tail risk."