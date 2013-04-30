MADRID, April 30 The Bank of Spain said on Tuesday it would refine the rules on how banks classify bad debt in cases of refinancing, saying banks should term refinancing and restructuring operations as substandard risks, unless in exceptional cases.

The central bank said in a statement that it had told the financial sector it would pay close attention to refinancing operations in its supervisory activities this year. (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)