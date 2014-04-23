MADRID, April 23 The Spanish Treasury will announce in the coming days a reduction in its net debt issues for 2014, which it had previously estimated at 65 billion euros ($90 billion), Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said at an event on Wednesday.

Spain has raised more than it had expected through debt auctions so far this year and at lower financing costs, reducing its funding needs. ($1 = 0.7248 Euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)