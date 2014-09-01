MADRID, Sept 1 Spain's will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion euros (3.94 billion US dollar) in bonds at an auction on Thursday, the Treasury said on Monday.

On Sept. 4, Spain will sell a bond due October 31, 2024, with a 2.75 percent coupon, and a bond maturing October 31, 2044 with a 5.15 percent coupon. (1 US dollar = 0.7614 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Writing by Sarah White)