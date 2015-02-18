MADRID Feb 18 Spanish banks' bad debt as a
percentage of their total credit inched down to 12.5 percent in
December from 12.7 percent a month earlier, data showed on
Wednesday, as both lending across the system and bad loans fell.
The non-performing loan ratio has fallen for four straight
months, while the total number of bad loans dropped for each of
the 12 months of 2014, the Bank of Spain data showed.
Banks' soured debts began to rise sharply during a recent
recession, as households and companies struggled to pay back
loans. But these started falling again in 2014 as an economic
recovery took hold.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, has been trying to
kickstart lending in the euro zone with cheap liquidity for
banks, to spur growth, and Spanish banks are expected to start
giving out more credit this year.
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)