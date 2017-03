MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue three bonds - two due in 2018 and one in 2023 - on October 3.

The bonds to be sold next Thursday include one maturing on January 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, and one due October 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.

The Treasury said it would also sell a bond due October 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.