MADRID Oct 4 Spain will pay back almost 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion) of syndicated bank loans three-and-a-half years early to save some 950 million euros in interest payments as premiums demanded by investors tumble, the Treasury said on Friday.

The central government borrowed some 27 billion euros from banks in 2012 to help cash-strapped regional governments catch up on past-due payments to service providers.

The debt had a clause which gave participating banks, including BBVA, Santander, Bankia and CaixaBank among others, an option to convert the loan to sovereign bonds.

While the banks have already converted some 15.5 billion euros into bonds, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre notified lenders on Thursday the government would make an early repayment of the remaining around 12 billion euros, a source at the Treasury said.

The government paid around 6 percent for the five-year credit line in May 2012, the height of the euro zone debt crisis which saw struggling euro zone economies paying record high premiums to investors concerned over a potential break up of the euro zone.

Benchmark 5-year rates have fallen to around 3.1 percent on the secondary market on Friday from a high of 7.6 percent in July 2012, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Fiona Ortiz and Keiron Henderson)