BRIEF-TEN announces time charter for 2017-built VLCC Hercules I
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Jan 23 Spain's Madrid region said on Wednesday it has sold 2.27 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in bonds, or all of the debt it is authourized to issue for this year, through two placements.
Earlier IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analysis service, reported the region had sold 1 billion euros of a five-year bond though a public auction.
* Up to 18 months time charter with minimum and profit sharing provision for newly delivered VLCC Hercules I Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S&P - Qatar Petroleum outlook revised to negative following sovereign action; 'AA' rating affirmed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mo5xBj)
BRUSSELS, March 9 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday to press ahead with structural reforms in preparation for the day when loose monetary policy comes to an end, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.