MADRID, June 25 Spain's state-owned railway company is planning a 600-million-euro ($785.7 million) bond to fund new high-speed-train infrastructure, a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.

Spain plans to split Adif's profitable high-speed unit from the rest of the company, which has debt of more than 11 billion euros and "junk-rated" bonds. It was not clear if the bond would be issued by the demerged unit once the company has been split.

The Public Works Ministry was not immediately available for comment. It has said in the past that investing in Spain's praised high-speed networks would remain a priority for the government despite tough deficit-cutting goals.

"The bond will be around 600 million euros, which could be extended in the future," the Adif spokesman told Reuters.

Newspaper El Mundo had reported without citing sources that the total issuance could reach 1 billion euros.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inaugurated a new high-speed train line June 17 between Madrid and the coastal town of Alicante. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)