MADRID, July 9 Spain will give details this week
or next of a debt instrument created to help its regions - which
face prohibitively high premiums in open markets - raise cash
and repay bonds, a government official said on Monday.
Turbulence in financial markets which has pushed Spain's
benchmark 10-year bond yields to euro-era highs on fears it will
be the next euro zone country to require aid has delayed the
project, public administration secretary Antonio Beteta said.
"If everything goes as expected in the Eurogroup and Ecofin
meetings this week, you may see an instrument for the regions
this Thursday, in which case it'll be taken to this or next
week's cabinet meeting," he said.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet later on Monday
while a wider gathering of EU finance chiefs on Tuesday is set
to ease deficit goals set for Madrid.
Madrid has applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros
($123.00 billion) to recapitalise some of its banks, hit by a
burst property bubble. B u t the government's struggle to reduce
its massive deficit during a deep recession has also raised
fears the country will eventually need a sovereign bailout.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the
country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011,
need to refinance some 36 billion euros of debt this year, but
investor nerves have made it tough for them to raise money.
The government has debated either mutualising regional debt
by issuing so-called "hispanobonos", or providing state
guarantees for each region's bonds.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
