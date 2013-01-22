MADRID Jan 22 Spain's Treasury hopes to raise
between 3 billion to 4 billion euros ($4-$5.3 billion), or more,
through the placement of a 10-year syndicated bond, a government
source said on Tuesday.
"It's a bit early to know but between 3 to 4 billion euros
would be okay for us, but if it goes better than expected maybe
more ... it depends very much on how it evolves," the source
said.
Spain set the price guidance on the 10-year syndicated bond
at midswaps plus 375 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news
and market analysis service said, citing banks managing the
deal.
The Treasury last sold a syndicated bond in February 2012 of
its current 10-year benchmark with a 5.85 percent coupon.