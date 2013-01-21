BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
MADRID Jan 21 Spain is testing the market for a 10-year syndicated bond, a government source told Reuters on Monday.
The issue is planned for the near future, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service reported earlier, citing one of the banks managing the deal.
Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale are bookrunners, IFR said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.