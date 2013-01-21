MADRID Jan 21 Spain is testing the market for a 10-year syndicated bond, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

The issue is planned for the near future, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service reported earlier, citing one of the banks managing the deal.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale are bookrunners, IFR said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)