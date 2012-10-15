CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
MADRID Oct 15 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aims to raise up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) at Tuesday's auction of 12- and 18- month bills and another 4.5 billion euros at Thursday's auction of three bonds.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
* Purchase applications at weakest since November (Adds details from latest data, link to graphic)
Feb 22 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.